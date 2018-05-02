FAMILY & PARENTING

'Honk if you hate bullies'; Father makes son carry sign after picking on kids

EMBED </>More Videos

A father in Florida made his son carry bully sign as punishment for picking on kids at school. (KTRK)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida --
A father in Florida came up with a unique punishment for his son after finding out he was bullying classmates at school.

Michael Yager says he was outraged after learning his son, Jacob Yager, 13, bullied several classmates at New Smyrna Beach Middle School.

Wanting to teach his son a lesson, the frustrated father took an unorthodox approach.

He made Jacob carry a sign at a busy intersection that read, "I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies."

When asked how he felt about carrying the sign, Jacob told WESH-TV, "Embarrassed and kind of nervous."

Many drivers honked their horns as they drove by. Some drivers, as well as law enforcement, stopped to speak with father and son.

The punishment was not without a few critics.

"I had one woman come up and call me every name in the book," said Yager. "In my mind, I was doing the right thing, but I guess you cannot please everybody."

As for having to carry the sign, Jacob said, "You never know what someone can be going through. If you want to be the bully and if you have something inside, you have to tell someone or go to a guidance counselor or something."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybullyingschoolu.s. & worldFlorida
FAMILY & PARENTING
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
MOMS ON THE MOVE: Richmond restaurant owner balances food and family
How busy parents can squeeze more time out of their day
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Flames destroy 18-wheeler along North Freeway
Bad odor leads police to man's body in car in Galena Park
NOT PLAYING AROUND: Clue left in Play-Doh helps nab suspect
Up in the air: Elevated bus lanes coming to the 610 West Loop
Teen criticized for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom
Facebook 'detectives' help lead deputies to alleged serial predator
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Man gets toll booth bill for empty truck 'going backwards'
Show More
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV
Coaster stalls with riders hanging in the air for hours
Want to save money? Gas up your car on Monday
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Father: State screwed up but wants me to sue ex to fix mistake
More News