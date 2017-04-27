U.S. & WORLD

ESPN anchor uses golf ball to reveal baby's gender

EMBED </>More News Videos

An ESPN anchor found out his baby's gender with the help of an exploding golf ball.

MONTEREY, California (KTRK) --
An ESPN sports anchor used a unique approach to share the gender of his unborn child -- he went to the green to tee off!

Peter Burns, host of 'SEC Now,' said he had seen a gender reveal using an exploding baseball a few months ago. Inspired by the idea, Burns decided to copy it with a golf ball.

Burns made the reveal on hole 7 at Pebble Beach in Monterey, California. He said he and his wife are beyond excited.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and of this station.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familymust-see videoESPNbabyu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trendingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Southwest Airlines to curtail flight overbooking
Starbucks to open world's largest location in Chicago
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
Mom accused of throwing lighter fluid on teacher
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad-to-be takes golf-themed gender reveal
Teen surprises sister with magical photo shoot
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Mom's anti-sharing post goes viral
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
HOUSTON, we have a QB! Texans select Deshaun Watson
Hey Houston! Meet your new Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Taxpayers pay for Mayor Turner and guests' trip to Super Bowl
4-year-old boy wanders from day care unnoticed
205 Humble students absent after illness outbreak
How much do city leaders make?
Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide
Show More
8 ways TxDOT will ease Houston traffic
HPD: Bank robbery suspects threw cash out as they fled
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
Murder charges dropped against man in 1979 case
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
More News
Top Video
HOUSTON, we have a QB! Texans select Deshaun Watson
Schools urge parents to talk with children about suicide
Murder charges dropped against man in 1979 case
Southwest Airlines to curtail flight overbooking
More Video