ESPN anchor uses golf ball to reveal baby's gender

An ESPN sports anchor used a unique approach to share the gender of his unborn child -- he went to the green to tee off!Peter Burns, host of 'SEC Now,' said he had seen a gender reveal using an exploding baseball a few months ago. Inspired by the idea, Burns decided to copy it with a golf ball.Burns made the reveal on hole 7 at Pebble Beach in Monterey, California. He said he and his wife are beyond excited.