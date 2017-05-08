HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston should be known as the food capital of the south with the variety and quality of restaurants our city has to offer. So when you're looking for a special place to treat mom on Mother's Day, there is no shortage of spots to choose from.
Here is a list of some favorite H-Town locations offering special Mother's Day brunches that will be sure to delight mom this year. These are all popular and reservations are recommended.
Broken Barrel in The Woodlands
The restaurant is offering a special menu May 13 and 14 just for mom featuring banana bread with whipped cocoa butter. Yum!
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
On Sunday, enjoy a four-course brunch for $45 per person. Mothers also get a complimentary MOMosa.
Seasons 52
From 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. help mom enjoy all her favorite brunch classics, along with $5 sips.
The Capital Grille
Mom will be thrilled with the Grille's Lobster Frittata. Three-course brunch $49 per person and $15 for children. Add endless mimosas for $12.
Eddie V's
Mother knows best when it comes to the cinnamon rolls to share and pan-seared steak and eggs you'll find in this three-course brunch. $49 per person and $15 children.
Backstreet Café
Can you say crawfish risotto? Mom will love this three-course menu that's $48 per person and $15 for children.
Caracol
This brunch includes all your favorites and you don't want to miss the traditional Mexican baked goods. $45 per person and $15 per child.
Hugo's
Houston mothers will love this famous brunch buffet that's open from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. for mom's big day. $42 per adult and $15 per child.
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
If your mom is a bit more casual and loves a classic deli, this is your place! You don't want to miss the world's largest eclair, and their famous black and white cookies turn pink for the day.
Rainbow Lodge
Treat mom to a three-course meal inside a 113-year-old cabin. Offered from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. the meal features a warm croissant bread pudding. $55 per person and $39 per child.
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
Make sure to try Sylvia's famous pancakes when you take a trip to this brunch buffet. Open from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. $19.95 per person.
Third Coast
Fill mom's plate with sweet and savory biscuits and oysters when you make return trips to the buffet. Open from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. $45 per person and $16 per child.
Xochi
If mom has a sweet tooth, she'll love sipping some Mexican hot chocolate while sampling this full dessert buffet. Open from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. $42 per person and $15 per child.
Nobie's
Nobie's is debuting a new brunch menu just in time for Mother's Day. You'll want to bring your appetite to try your hand at the Freakin' Weekend Tower shareable bagel tower. Open from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Radio Milano
If mom loves home style cooking, she'll love these twists on some old favorites. Especially the chicken and waffles topped with bourbon barrel maple syrup. Three-course meal for $30 per person.
ARA Restaurant at Royal Sonesta
Have mom dine on crab cake benedict and saffron panna cotta. Open from 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. $39 per adult, $35 per senior and $29 per child.
Union Kitchen
All four locations have something to offer mom this year, including lobster and crab cake benedict and crme brulee profiteroles.
Toulouse
Make sure mom gets a taste of these specials, including Oysters Rockefeller and Valrhona dark chocolate cake.
PHOTOS: Where to take mom for Mother's Day brunch
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff