Houston should be known as the food capital of the south with the variety and quality of restaurants our city has to offer. So when you're looking for a special place to treat mom on Mother's Day, there is no shortage of spots to choose from.Here is a list of some favorite H-Town locations offering special Mother's Day brunches that will be sure to delight mom this year. These are all popular and reservations are recommended.The restaurant is offering a special menu May 13 and 14 just for mom featuring banana bread with whipped cocoa butter. Yum!On Sunday, enjoy a four-course brunch for $45 per person. Mothers also get a complimentary MOMosa.From 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. help mom enjoy all her favorite brunch classics, along with $5 sips.Mom will be thrilled with the Grille's Lobster Frittata. Three-course brunch $49 per person and $15 for children. Add endless mimosas for $12.Mother knows best when it comes to the cinnamon rolls to share and pan-seared steak and eggs you'll find in this three-course brunch. $49 per person and $15 children.Can you say crawfish risotto? Mom will love this three-course menu that's $48 per person and $15 for children.This brunch includes all your favorites and you don't want to miss the traditional Mexican baked goods. $45 per person and $15 per child.Houston mothers will love this famous brunch buffet that's open from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. for mom's big day. $42 per adult and $15 per child.If your mom is a bit more casual and loves a classic deli, this is your place! You don't want to miss the world's largest eclair, and their famous black and white cookies turn pink for the day.Treat mom to a three-course meal inside a 113-year-old cabin. Offered from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. the meal features a warm croissant bread pudding. $55 per person and $39 per child.Make sure to try Sylvia's famous pancakes when you take a trip to this brunch buffet. Open from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. $19.95 per person.Fill mom's plate with sweet and savory biscuits and oysters when you make return trips to the buffet. Open from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. $45 per person and $16 per child.If mom has a sweet tooth, she'll love sipping some Mexican hot chocolate while sampling this full dessert buffet. Open from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. $42 per person and $15 per child.Nobie's is debuting a new brunch menu just in time for Mother's Day. You'll want to bring your appetite to try your hand at the Freakin' Weekend Tower shareable bagel tower. Open from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.If mom loves home style cooking, she'll love these twists on some old favorites. Especially the chicken and waffles topped with bourbon barrel maple syrup. Three-course meal for $30 per person.Have mom dine on crab cake benedict and saffron panna cotta. Open from 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. $39 per adult, $35 per senior and $29 per child.All four locations have something to offer mom this year, including lobster and crab cake benedict and crme brulee profiteroles.Make sure mom gets a taste of these specials, including Oysters Rockefeller and Valrhona dark chocolate cake.