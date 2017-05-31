FAMILY & PARENTING

Best, fully-fenced parks in the Houston area that will keep children safe

EMBED </>More Videos

A local blogger lists recommendations for the best and safe fully-fenced parks in the Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are hundreds of parks in the Houston area, but with four little ones, local blogger Jill Jarvis needs the best option so she can keep an eye out for them.

Jarvis has a blog called BigKidsSmallCity, a go-to for things to do in Houston with the kiddos.

In a recent post, she offered park recommendations for parents who have children who like to run around at the park.

"I often get asked which parks I would recommend for parents with small multiples or kids that like to run off or just playgrounds that are easy to watch over," Jarvis wrote.

Jarvis lists playgrounds where it can be hard to keep track of your children:
Levy Park: "I love Levy Park, but if have a runner, it's hard to watch with all the mounds and tunnels."

Discovery Green: "I love this park too, but if you have someone that likes to run off, this space is really big and there is a lake you need to avoid."


Donovan Park: "This is another amazing park, but it can be hard to see the kids in the fortresses."

Playgrounds for All: "I love the ramps for little kids and for kids in wheelchairs or walkers, and I love that they usually have rubber mats, but they can be hard to watch without following the kids."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familystretch your dollarparkchildrenblogHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Bride marries high school sweetheart despite cancer diagnosis
Cy-Fair special needs students' photo excluded from yearbook
Neighbors celebrate Halloween in May for sick boy
Couple tried to conceive for 17 years, has sextuplets
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Burglars use sledgehammer to break through gas station
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
Teen suspect recounts night of deadly movie theater shooting
HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
Man charged in teen's 'satanic' killing back in court
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Show More
Lyft or Uber? You'll be able to choose from both this week
Gunfight at Nissan dealership turns deadly
'Help save our race!' KKK fliers found in Texas City
Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle
Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport
More News
Top Video
Burglars use sledgehammer to break through gas station
Man charged in teen's 'satanic' killing back in court
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
More Video