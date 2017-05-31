HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There are hundreds of parks in the Houston area, but with four little ones, local blogger Jill Jarvis needs the best option so she can keep an eye out for them.
Jarvis has a blog called BigKidsSmallCity, a go-to for things to do in Houston with the kiddos.
In a recent post, she offered park recommendations for parents who have children who like to run around at the park.
"I often get asked which parks I would recommend for parents with small multiples or kids that like to run off or just playgrounds that are easy to watch over," Jarvis wrote.
Jarvis lists playgrounds where it can be hard to keep track of your children:
Levy Park: "I love Levy Park, but if have a runner, it's hard to watch with all the mounds and tunnels."
Discovery Green: "I love this park too, but if you have someone that likes to run off, this space is really big and there is a lake you need to avoid."
Donovan Park: "This is another amazing park, but it can be hard to see the kids in the fortresses."
Playgrounds for All: "I love the ramps for little kids and for kids in wheelchairs or walkers, and I love that they usually have rubber mats, but they can be hard to watch without following the kids."
