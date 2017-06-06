Beat the boredom with these fun ideas for kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's only the second week of summer vacation but we can bet some kids are already uttering the dreaded words "I'm bored."
If they are, no worries! Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez searched for some of the best summer activities that are cheap or free.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Get ready, get set, now roll! At Kidsbowlfree.com, you sign up your kids and they each get two free games of bowling all summer long, almost every day, at participating locations. It's valued at more than $500 per child.
Locations include Emerald Bowl in southwest Houston, Copperfield Bowl, Tomball Bowl, 300 Bowl in Conroe, and Times Square Entertainment in Katy.
Skating is another way to beat the heat and at Kidsskatefree.com you can simply register your kids to get free passes.
Fun City Skate in Webster is a participant. You can skate for free Tuesday through Sunday during specific times.
Fun City SK8 & Play
1500 N Texas Ave
Webster,TX 77598
Phone: (281) 332-4211
The passes are only valid for children under 12 years old at this location.
In Spring, it's Free Skating Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You will still need to rent skates, or bring your own, and register with a credit card.
Skate Champions
5504 Fellowship Lane
Spring,TX 77379
Phone: 281-370-0750
The passes are only valid for children under 10 years old at this location.
"2 for Tuesdays" at the Aquarium is back again for June. You can purchase half-price Downtown Aquarium tickets every Tuesday when you buy an all-day adventure pass for $20.99. The pass includes unlimited access to Shark Voyage, the Adventure Exhibit, Stingray Reef and all rides.
If you're planning a staycation, don't forget about the Houston City Pass! It's $59 for adults and $49 for kids. You can check out five big Houston attractions including Space Center Houston, The Houston Zoo and The Children's Museum of Houston. The City Pass Booklets are good for nine consecutive days starting with the first day of use.
Looking for more? Here are some additional ideas for cheap or free summer fun for you and the kids.
Starting Saturday,Disney stores will be hosting Disney Play Days at 3 p.m. every day all summer long. Kids can enjoy the fun and also earn different Disney patches for each week they participate. Check with your local Disney store for details.
Got a computer minded kiddo? Apple actually hosts free summer camps for kids ages 8 to 12. Again, you'll want to check with your local store for more details and to register.
Get crafty with Pottery Fridays at Bayou Bend. The kids can participate in free activities and make some art each week at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
RELATED: Cut summer camp costs but not the fun
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff