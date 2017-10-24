When we say everyone in Houston is excited about the Astros playing in the World Series, we mean even the smallest of our neighbors.Over at Memorial Hermann Hospital, these pint-sized Houston Astros fans are dressed in their orange and ready for Game 1!The hospital just released these adorable baseball cards featuring the images of some very teeny, tiny newborns.The cards are adorn with their stats and future positions on the Astros team.The hospital said they "are ready to throw (up) some heat, load those (diaper) bases and #earnhistory all their own. Trust us when we say you will literally love each of these adorable future Houston Astros fans!"So cute!A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got