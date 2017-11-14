EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2645930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nurse tries to revive 18-year-old after deadly crash in Tomball

Erik Venegas, pictured with his father and brother at his high school graduation. He was killed in a rollover crash on SH-249.

The family of an 18-year-old killed in a wreck in Montgomery County Monday night hope his death serves as a lesson to other teens to slow down.Erik Venegas was driving alone on SH-249 when he lost control of his Chevy Tahoe and rolled over. The crash happened just past Wood Trace between Magnolia and Tomball.His friends were traveling in a separate vehicle at the time of the crash.Venegas' family says he graduated from Magnolia High School last year and was attending Lone Star College. He was studying biology and dreamed of becoming a plastic surgeon.A trauma nurse heading home from work witnessed the accident and tried to revive Venegas but was too late.Venegas was one of four children.His family points out that the road is very dangerous, but they hope this tragedy will remind other teens to slow down on the roads.