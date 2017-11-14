  • BREAKING NEWS FREEWAY REOPEN: 3-car wreck shut down inbound lanes of Gulf Freeway at Dixie Farm Road during rush hour

Family of 18-year-old killed in crash hopes his death will remind others to slow down

EMBED </>More Videos

A nurse tried to revive an 18-year-old involved in a deadly crash in Montgomery County but was too late.

By
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of an 18-year-old killed in a wreck in Montgomery County Monday night hope his death serves as a lesson to other teens to slow down.

Erik Venegas was driving alone on SH-249 when he lost control of his Chevy Tahoe and rolled over. The crash happened just past Wood Trace between Magnolia and Tomball.

His friends were traveling in a separate vehicle at the time of the crash.

Venegas' family says he graduated from Magnolia High School last year and was attending Lone Star College. He was studying biology and dreamed of becoming a plastic surgeon.
EMBED More News Videos

Nurse tries to revive 18-year-old after deadly crash in Tomball



A trauma nurse heading home from work witnessed the accident and tried to revive Venegas but was too late.
Venegas was one of four children.

Erik Venegas, pictured with his father and brother at his high school graduation. He was killed in a rollover crash on SH-249.



His family points out that the road is very dangerous, but they hope this tragedy will remind other teens to slow down on the roads.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
car crashtruck crashteen killedTomballMagnoliaMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Child ejected in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston
Video shows passengers fleeing burning jet in Vegas
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and heels climbs fence
Warming up ahead of a weekend cool front
5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
Mattress Mack giving away furniture to deserving families
Video shows student jumped and beaten by classmates
Show More
Police chase ends with truck crashing into church
Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out
IT'S BACK: Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen this week
Key eye test part of free diabetes screenings at UH
Houston man stumbles upon painting worth millions
More News
Top Video
Stove Top selling stretchy Thanksgiving dinner pants
Video shows passengers fleeing burning jet in Vegas
Patricia Lopez's favorite place for piñatas
Video shows student jumped and beaten by classmates
More Video