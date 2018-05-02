HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two trash collection employees are credited with helping save a teenager during an attempted kidnapping in Harris County.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened last Saturday around 10:45 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Vista Drive.
"I noticed right here where this Tahoe is, there was a man and a woman fighting," said Johnny Bias, a garbage truck driver with Texas Pride Collection.
Bias says he was driving his normal trash route Saturday morning when he spotted something he'll never forget.
"Her nose was bloody and her mouth was bloody and she was shaken up with tears," he said.
Investigators say 22-year-old Howard Dixon was driving through the neighborhood that morning when he committed his first attack.
Bias and one of his crew members, Kevin Anderson, witnessed the commotion.
"When he had her, she was faced the other way from him and he was trying to pull her like this and he was hitting her," explained Anderson.
He told Eyewitness News it appeared Dixon was pulling the teen towards his parked Toyota with an open trunk.
"I guess he was trying to put her in the trunk," Anderson said.
The men believes it was their sudden presence as they jumped from their truck that helped the teen get away.
"She seen us and she started fighting back as hard as she can. That's when he let her go," said Anderson.
After speeding away, detectives say Dixon later attacked another woman just 10 minutes later, getting her into his car.
That woman was forced to jump from the moving vehicle, and in fact, was dragged for several feet.
Investigators said Dixon's attacks continued the next day in Montgomery County where he sexually assaulted two women.
He was arrested Tuesday and remains behind bars in Montgomery County on $300,000 bond.
The two workers believe they were in the right place at the right time to save at least one of the victims.
"If we weren't here, he would have got her. He would have got her. If we was not here, she would have been gone," said Anderson.