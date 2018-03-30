Former HPD officer charged with stalking ex-girlfriend and posting nude photos in "revenge porn" case

EMBED </>More Videos

Former HPD officer accused of posting nude photos of ex-girlfriend in "revenge porn." (KTRK)

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Houston police officer has been charged after he allegedly posted nude photos of an ex-girlfriend on Facebook, court documents stated.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Stephen McGee made a fake Facebook account in March to post nine nude photos of the victim on the public page for club Studio 80.

McGee allegedly tagged the victim in the post so all of her friends and family could see the images, documents stated.

The manager for the club saved the images then deleted the post off Studio 80's Facebook page.

During the investigation, Webster police said it became apparent that McGee had been stalking the victim.

On Dec. 18, 2017, McGee was accused of tracking the victim's cell phone and harassing her at an unknown location in Harris County. The victim told police that McGee threatened her and the man she was with by saying, "bad things would happen" if the man continued to see her, court documents stated.

Nearly two months later, McGee is accused of using the victim's Apple ID and GPS to track her down to another apartment in Webster.

The victim also told investigators that she found the fuel cap area of her vehicle had a white substance around it. She said a repair shop told her that sugar had been put into her fuel line, according to court documents.

McGee is charged with stalking. Bond is expected to be set at a later date.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pornographyofficer arrestedstalkingWebster
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
Headed to Astros' home opener? Here's everything you need to know
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Indicted Schlitterbahn slide designer to surrender to authorities
Vigil for 8-year-old fatally shot sparks passionate plea
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Show More
New body cam footage released in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Rapper Fabolous surrenders in NJ domestic violence case
More News
Top Video
Headed to Astros' home opener? Here's everything you need to know
Indicted Schlitterbahn slide designer to surrender to authorities
Vigil for 8-year-old fatally shot sparks passionate plea
Astros players snubbed in jersey sales rankings
More Video