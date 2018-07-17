Evacuations lifted after plant explosions in Austin Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Plant explosion forces evacuations in Austin County (KTRK)

BELLVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Evacuations were lifted Tuesday evening hours after several explosions rocked the Western International Gas plant on Highway 159 in Austin County.

An evacuation was originally ordered for about five miles around the plant, due to fears of a larger explosion. Officials later reduced the evacuation zone down to just a mile around the plant.

According to the Austin County Sheriff, several explosions took place during the morning. There were no reported injuries.

Residents reported hearing a series of blasts that sounded like grenades. Thick black smoke continues to fill the sky over the plant, and continued explosions were heard throughout the morning.

As of the evening time, officials believed the worst is over. Despite the evacuation order being lifted, a stretch of Highway 159 remained closed between the Brazos River and Bellville.

EMBED More News Videos

People were evacuated to a nearby gas station after an explosion at a plant in Bellville.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
evacuationexplosionBellville
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News