MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month

Can't get enough of the big screen? This movie theater subscription service could save you a lot of money.

MoviePass has announced a new $9.95 a month plan that allows pass holders to watch one movie a day in theaters. According to a press release, over 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S. accept MoviePass. The company previously offered tiered plans that ranged from $15 - $50.

According to the National Associate of Theatre Owners, the average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65.

"Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, in a statement. "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films - from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary - through a subscription model."
