Blind and visually impaired students create "seeing eye dog" art car

On the first Saturday of every month, at the Tullis Library in New Caney, blind and visually impaired children show up to become little artists as part of the "Creating with Blind Abandon" Art Club.

Sabrina Miskelly
On the first Saturday of every month, at the Tullis Library in New Caney, blind and visually impaired children show up to become little artists as part of the "Creating with Blind Abandon" Art Club.

Kathy Trimm, a teacher for visually impaired children, created the club when she noticed that traditional art was not accessible to these kids.

This year, they're working on a special project. They're decorating a truck and trailer for the 31st annual Art Car Parade.
