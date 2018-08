One of entertainment's biggest stars struggled before he landed his big break. Now, he wants to share his inspiring story with you.Director, producer, writer, and actor Tyler Perry will be in Houston this weekend sharing his rags to riches story at Lakewood Church starting Saturday at 7 p.m.For those unable to attend Saturday's service, Perry will be speaking again Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.Anyone is welcome to attend.