ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the latest on Wendy Williams' condition.

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan --
Talk Show host Wendy Williams appears to have fainted during a live broadcast of her show in New York City Tuesday morning.

The FDNY was called to Chelsea Television Studios on West 26th Street in Chelsea at 10:51 a.m. after the 53-year-old talk show host -- dressed as the Statue of Liberty -- began to slur her words.

"Let's get started. Our first guest..." Williams started to say before she backed up and fainted. A crew member was seen running onstage to help her.

Here's video of the incident:

She was standing and appeared composed after a commercial break.

"That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume I did pass out. But you know what, I'm a champ and I'm back."

The show posted this message on Twitter:

The FDNY said they are still at the scene but no one has been taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness News has reached out to a rep for The Wendy Williams Show for an update on her condition.

Related Topics:
entertainmentwendy williamstelevisioncaught on cameratalk show
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
Houston's AstroWorld closed on this day in 2005
Spacey 'beyond horrified' by sexual abuse allegations
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Astros run out of party vouchers for World Series Gm. 6
Man says he can communicate with dead people
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Spooky showers possible this Halloween in Houston
Defense concedes coach raped and killed 10-year-old
Woman spooked by dog crashes into apartment pool
Overnight blast rocks neighborhoods in Texas City
Elderly woman disappears under suspicious circumstances
Show More
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
FDA sends warning about black licorice for Halloween
Frankel's most popular, wild and detailed costumes
Astros fan carves Jose Altuve's face into pumpkin
Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys' Elliott
More News
Top Video
Not-so-spooky Halloween facts
Defense concedes coach raped and killed 10-year-old
Frankel's most popular, wild and detailed costumes
Casting doubt on women's story of survival at sea
More Video