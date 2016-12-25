The world reacts to George Michael's death

Reactions to the death of superstar George Michael, who died Sunday at his home at age 53:___PHOTOS: Through the years with George MichaelAs a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.Michael, with startling good looks and an easy stage manner, formed the boy band WHAM! with his school friend Andrew Ridgeley in the early 1980's. Helped by MTV, the cheerful duo easily crossed the Atlantic to become popular in the United States."Farewell My Friend! ... Another Great Artist leaves us." - Madonna, on Twitter.___"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx" - Michael's Wham! groupmate Andrew Ridgeley on Twitter. Yog stands for "Yours Only George."___"My heart, like yours, is broken. George Michael was a musical genius and I am so grateful to have known him. In a world that needs music more than ever, today it is less so." - Liza Minnelli, on Facebook.___"I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time." - James Corden, actor, comedian and host of Carpool Karaoke, on Twitter.___"Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of @GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent #sad #sad #sad" - from Twitter account for Martin Fry of band ABC.___"This is so crazy. I was just at his house the morning of the 23rd. So crazy." - producer-musician Nile Rodgers, on Twitter.___"Can't believe George Michael has passed ... one of the greatest singers and writers the UK ever produced. I'm really saddened ... a lovely man." - singer Howard Jones, on Twitter.___Other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. A lot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx" - producer-musician Mark Ronson, on Twitter.___"I met George Michael a few times & he was ever a gentle, unassuming soul. A rare presence in a world full of self. Honest, genuine talent." - singer-songwriter Alison Moyet, on Twitter.___"It's hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end." - pop group Simply Red, on Twitter.