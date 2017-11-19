"The Incredibles 2" finally releases a trailer

Did anyone else cry when they saw the incredible 2 trailer or is that just me?😭 — Kristin 🎃🍞 (@PunkNbread) November 18, 2017

Me on June 15, 2018 when The Incredibles 2 comes out in theaters pic.twitter.com/A2lQI0rRRY — Common White Girl (@GirlPosts) November 18, 2017

The Incredibles 2 is gonna drop on my daughter's birthday weekend, she can stay home and watch herself because I've been waiting on this for 13 years. Turn up on some paw patrol sis, stay in your lane. — ASIA (@asialbx) November 18, 2017

the inner child in me just burst into flames... I'VE BEEN WAITING MY WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/tV1dU78lZ8 — Fried Livers (@FriedLivers) November 17, 2017

Don’t take your kids to watch the incredibles 2 unless you want them to get run over by me in the theater — jess (@_jessssrn) November 18, 2017

Jack-Jack and his incredible family are back.After 13 long years, "The Incredibles" are back on our screens. The teaser trailer for Pixar's "The Incredibles 2" arrived Saturday morning and fans of the first one are already marking their calendars for June 15, 2018.The original came out in 2004, but by the looks of the trailer, the film's timeline could start close to when the first one ended. Baby Jack-Jack is still rocking diapers, but we hope they're fire proof. In the trailer, Jack-Jack is showing the powers he displayed in the end of the first film.Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible voiced by Craig T. Nelson comes in at the end of the trailer to pick up his youngest child.Fans are beyond excited for the film.