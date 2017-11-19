ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"The Incredibles 2" finally releases a trailer

Jack-Jack and his incredible family are back. (KTRK)

Jack-Jack and his incredible family are back.

After 13 long years, "The Incredibles" are back on our screens. The teaser trailer for Pixar's "The Incredibles 2" arrived Saturday morning and fans of the first one are already marking their calendars for June 15, 2018.

The original came out in 2004, but by the looks of the trailer, the film's timeline could start close to when the first one ended. Baby Jack-Jack is still rocking diapers, but we hope they're fire proof. In the trailer, Jack-Jack is showing the powers he displayed in the end of the first film.

Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible voiced by Craig T. Nelson comes in at the end of the trailer to pick up his youngest child.

Fans are beyond excited for the film.
