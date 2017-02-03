ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Take a sneak peek inside hotly anticipated Club Nomadic

One of the most anticipated performances venues for Super Bowl week is getting ready to open its doors.

Enter Club Nomadic. The 62,000-square-foot pop-up concert venue sits on Edwards Street in the First Ward. Each night of Super Week, it is expected to host 9,000 guests and world-class musicians like Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

The club officially opens on Feb. 2. Until then, workers will continue to put finishing touches on the hotly anticipated venue.

PHOTOS: List of Houston Super Bowl performers, attractions


Club Nomadic isn't unique to Houston -- it travels to marquee events and destinations across the U.S. Click here for the venue's full lineup.
