Take a sneak peek inside hotly anticipated Club Nomadic

One of the most anticipated performances venues for Super Bowl week is getting ready to open its doors.Enter Club Nomadic. The 62,000-square-foot pop-up concert venue sits on Edwards Street in the First Ward. Each night of Super Week, it is expected to host 9,000 guests and world-class musicians like Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.The club officially opens on Feb. 2. Until then, workers will continue to put finishing touches on the hotly anticipated venue.Club Nomadic isn't unique to Houston -- it travels to marquee events and destinations across the U.S. Click here for the venue's full lineup