HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --RodeoHouston is expected to make a big announcement about a new attraction for next year.
The rodeo posted a photo with a caption, " It's big, it's bright, it's...Can you guess what's coming to RodeoHouston in 2018?"
The post encourages people to guess and tune in for the big reveal Tuesday.
Some people already have their guesses on what it could be.
"New hi-tech mobile stage for rodeo performances," Keith P. wrote.
"A replica of the Astrodome right in the middle of the HLS&R grounds," David V. guessed.
"New Ferris wheel? I love the idea of fireworks though," Kimberly wrote.
In March, the rodeo surprised some folks when they announced that country music star Garth Brooks would return to Houston by opening and closing the rodeo.
