ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

RodeoHouston to make 'big and bright' announcement Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
RodeoHouston is expected to make a big announcement about a new attraction for next year.

The rodeo posted a photo with a caption, " It's big, it's bright, it's...Can you guess what's coming to RodeoHouston in 2018?"

The post encourages people to guess and tune in for the big reveal Tuesday.


Some people already have their guesses on what it could be.

"New hi-tech mobile stage for rodeo performances," Keith P. wrote.

"A replica of the Astrodome right in the middle of the HLS&R grounds," David V. guessed.

"New Ferris wheel? I love the idea of fireworks though," Kimberly wrote.

In March, the rodeo surprised some folks when they announced that country music star Garth Brooks would return to Houston by opening and closing the rodeo.

RELATED: 18 performers we want at RodeoHouston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
entertainmentsocietyrodeo houstonsocial mediaHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disneyland opened 62 years ago today
Disney villains featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps
Get Garth to say 'Samica' to help her win a bet
Zombie-film master George A. Romero dies at 77
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FOR SALE: Les Alexander announces Rockets up for sale
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
27 contact lenses found in woman's eye
2nd Hedwig Village murder suspect under suicide watch
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Houston firefighters group fight for equal pay
Show More
Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser
Former prisoner misses job interview to save motorist
Woman who spent weeks in coma reunites with nurse
97-year-old war veteran finally gets high school diploma
Children as young as 2 killed in Arizona flash flood
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
Pluto's icy plains revealed in new NASA video
Small tornado damages Livingston business
Houston police to use buses to catch reckless drivers
More Photos