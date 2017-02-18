ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Gaga's halftime show is most-watched in Super Bowl history

The numbers are in and Lady Gaga should be very happy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Lady Gaga gave the NFL a "Million Reasons" to be glad they chose her for the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

The NFL announced that her halftime show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms. It was also the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels.

Approximately 118 million viewers tuned in to watch the live broadcast and an estimated 150 million unique views have since accumulated across NFL's digital platforms, including NFL.com, NFL Mobile, Twitter, YouTube, and Giphy.

The 13-minute performance had plenty to keep viewers entertained with renditions of past and current hits, including "Bad Romance," "Poker Face," "Born This Way," and "Million Reasons" - on Super Bowl Sunday.

There was also plenty to talk about. During Lady Gaga's live performance, there were 2.2 million real-time tweets about the #PepsiHalftime show, as well as a total of 5.1 million tweets about the performance leading up to, during, and in the 10 minutes following.
