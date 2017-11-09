ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stars show pride at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco'

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney Pixar's "Coco" premiered at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, and the film's stars were excited and proud to share their love for the movie.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Disney Pixar's "Coco" premiered at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, and the film's stars were excited and proud to share their love for the movie.

"Coco" takes you on a colorful, fantastical adventure to the land of the dead through the eyes of young Miguel. The film celebrates Mexico's age-old tradition of Dia de los Muertos.

"This is all about remembering who you are and where you come from," said actor James Edward Olmos, who plays the voice of Chicharron.

In the film, Miguel has dreams of becoming a musician, but his family has banned music forever. When Miguel learns why, he sets off on a journey to make his dream come true.

Renee Victor plays abuelita, Miguel's grandmother.

"You know, grandmothers in the Mexican culture, they think they own the family, and in many ways they do," she said.

When asked why he plays a bad guy in the movie, actor Benjamin Bratt said his character is much more than that.

"Ernesto de la Cruz, he is the most famous musician in all of Mexico, so that was quite a bit of fun to jump into a character like that," he said.

There is plenty of fun in the movie, but bring tissue because it's a tear-jerker.

"It's beautiful, great music," Olmos added. "It may win some awards, major awards."

"Coco," accompanied by a 20-minute short of "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," will be in theaters on Thanksgiving.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie premieremoviesdisneypixarcelebrityhollywood
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney characters skate into Houston's NRG Stadium
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police escort injured HPD officer to hospital after crash
Churches turn to police for help keeping members safe
2nd family claims loved one left 'dripping' from casket
WANTED: Violent gang forced victims into sex acts
Violent fight at Madison HS leaves teen girl in jail
Family: Veteran's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Altuve named Player of the Year by MLB peers
Study: Texans really don't want to leave Lone Star State
Show More
3 people killed along Highway 249 within weeks
'No': O'Brien to reports he will be deposed in Kaepernick case
Alief ISD trustee's son enters insanity plea for her death
Madison HS basketball star commits to Western Kentucky
Pence: Gunman and Air Force at fault in Texas massacre
More News
Top Video
Disney characters skate into Houston's NRG Stadium
2nd family claims loved one left 'dripping' from casket
JJ Watt's girlfriend on life, love and Houston soccer
Churches turn to police for help keeping members safe
More Video