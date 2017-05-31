HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Save the date!
If you haven't heard, country star Garth Brooks is coming to RodeoHouston in 2018, which was announced back in March.
The rodeo just released details about when you can buy tickets and how.
According to a press release, due to ticket demand and availability, tickets will be sold in advance for the 2018 Houston rodeo.
A minimum of 18,000 tickets for Brooks' two concerts will go on sale to the public on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., with the online waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m.
The available seats will be located in the loge and upper level sections of NRG Stadium.
Guidelines:
- A maximum of four tickets, for one performance only, will be allowed per account - subject to availability.
- A service fee of $4 per ticket will be added to all ticket orders
- Tickets will be delivered via Flash Seats, the official Rodeo Houston paperless ticketing system. More information about Flash Seats will be provided at a later date
- Tickets will not be available for purchase in person or over the phone
In March, Rodeo Houston announced that Brooks would return to Houston by opening and closing the rodeo.
"It's with great humility and great appreciation that we accept this offer to come here and play," Brooks said during a news conference. "You've got a year to prepare. Just make sure you bring a helmet -- it's going to be loud and fun!"
RELATED: 18 performers we want at RodeoHouston 2018
According to the RodeoHouston website, Brooks last appeared in 1993, two years after his debut 1991 performance.
The rest of the RodeoHouston concert line-up announcement is tentatively scheduled for January 2018.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff