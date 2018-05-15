Lady Gaga : After her Super Bowl LI performance, Gaga is always welcome back to H-Town.

Destiny's Child : It's the right city for the reunion everybody needs in their life.

Faith Hill + Tim McGraw : No need to explain. Just take our money, RodeoHouston.

Drake : Drake loves Houston. Houston loves Drake. This is a no-brainer.

Vicente Fernandez : He's the 'George Strait' of Mexico, and if he were to come out of retirement for rodeo, we know he'll set records.

Paul Wall/Slim Thug/Bun B : Keepin' it local with some of our favorite acts from Hustletown.

A night of local ladies : Take Baytown's RaeLynn, Sugar Land's Maddie from 'Maddie and Tae,' and Cypress' Danielle Bradberry. Amazing.

NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys : The world's biggest battle at America's biggest rodeo. Makes sense to us.

Selena hologram : Enough said.

Carrie Underwood : We love Carrie! She would make you proud, RodeoHouston.

Adele : We'd all like to say 'Hello' to the '25' album artist!

Taylor Swift : Remember Taylor's concert downtown? RodeoHouston's 'Wildest Dreams' and mega records would be set with Taylor Swift at NRG Stadium

Beyonce & Jay-Z : Could you imagine??

Bruno Mars : His 2013 RodeoHouston appearance was incredible. We've been waiting patiently.

Justin Timberlake : We 'Can't Stop the Feeling' this concert would be a hit!

Madonna : Why is no one stating the obvious here? Madge would blow Houston's mind.

Justin Bieber: Remember how everyone freaked out last time he was in town?! That'd be a wild show!

Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.

Since we know the king, George Strait, is set to mark hisin 2019, we're dreaming up one epic concert lineup!We figured we'd put our suggestions out there in hopes that the rodeo concert gods hear us.RodeoHouston kicks off on February 25 and runs through March 17, 2019.