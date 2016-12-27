ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Prosecutors say rappers Paul Wall, Baby Bash promoted 'secret smoke session' on Instagram
EMBED </>More News Videos

Rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash answered to drug charges after a facing a judge today.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash answered to drug charges after a facing a judge today.


Wall, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton, was arrested the day before Christmas Eve at Paradise Smoke Shop in The Heights after two undercover officers paid $10 each to get into the smoke shop. Friend and fellow rapper Baby Bash, whose real name is Ronald Ray Bryant, was also arrested, as were eight others.

According to court documents, Wall was found in possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC, which is the chemical found in marijuana that makes you high.

Prosecutors said Wall and Baby Bash promoted a "secret smoke session" on their Instagram accounts inviting people to smoke marijuana with them. Prosecutors also said that police had been following activity on the Instagram account and monitoring the smoke shop for months.



"I have spoken as much as I'm going to say. The investigation is early. The DA's file is incomplete. There are things we are waiting on that the DA does not have yet," Wall's attorney Jolanda Jones said.

Baby Bash's attorney, Carl Moore, said his client didn't help organize the party.

"My client hasn't committed any crime that's being charged against him, we are planning to fight this vigorously in court," said Moore.

Wall and Baby Bash admitted to the judge that they both had marijuana and prescription drugs in their systems.

The charge is a first degree felony. If convicted, the rappers could face five to 20 years in jail.

RELATED: Houston rapper Paul Wall and Baby Bash arrested on drug felony charges

The wife of the smoke shop owner tells ABC13, Wall was there for a private party, collecting gifts for underprivileged kids when he was arrested.


We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Houston rapper Paul Wall faces a judge today, answering to drug charges.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity arrestrapperarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Show More
Sex offender arrested after photos found of underage girls
Where are the sex offenders?
HPD search for suspect in fatal shooting
Raw sewage spilling into SE Houston apartment
Woman's body dumped near children's park
More News
Top Video
Raw sewage spilling into SE Houston apartment
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
Sex offender arrested after photos found of underage girls
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
More Video