CELEBRITY

Inside Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI Houston home

EMBED </>More News Videos

There's nearly 10,000-square-feet of awesomeness inside Lady Gaga's Houston Airbnb (Courtesy of Airbnb)

Brandon de Hoyos
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you've ever wondered what a celebrity-caliber Airbnb looks like, now's your chance to peek inside the palatial estate where Lady Gaga slept in Houston.

The 'Joanne' megastar spent the week of Super Bowl LI in this lavish $20 million pad, courtesy of Airbnb.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga slept inside this palacial Houston estate
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Villa Encantado is sprawling with signature Renaissance-style across its 9,768-square-foot space.

The five-bedroom residence boasts five and a half large bathrooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-inspired pool featuring bluestone terraces, Cyprus wood cabinetry, honed limestone and walnut flooring.


When you step inside the master suite, Lady Gaga would have found an onyx and marble-clad bathroom that would have left her Little Monsters drooling.

The elaborate bedrooms also featured some huge walk-in closets.

But, that was just the beginning. As Gaga made her way across the grounds, she would have seen plush gardens and fountains.



The picturesque view could be taken in from the gathering kitchen, complemented with its enormous limestone fireplace and temperature-controlled wine vault.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritylady gagaSuper Bowl 51airbnbmansionu.s. & worldbuzzworthycelebrity homesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CELEBRITY
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
Local students shine during Super Bowl
Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon
Simone Biles' pic with Shaq reaches new viral heights
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
Local students shine during Super Bowl
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 tornadoes confirmed in southern Louisiana
Intruder kills man as girlfriend's 5 children sleep
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary
Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63
One dead as chopper crash lands into West Galveston Bay
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
Magazine shows Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
Show More
Parents name baby Tom Brady before Super Bowl
Theaters try new ways to lure movie-goers
Dumbbell and crowbar used in attempted bank burglary
'Top Chef' alum: Immigrants made America great
Racist posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
More News
Top Video
NASA images show Saturn rings up close
Police: Naked man drove stolen cab through town
Credit card data stolen from major hotel chains
Intruder kills man as girlfriend's 5 children sleep
More Video