If you've ever wondered what a celebrity-caliber Airbnb looks like, now's your chance to peek inside the palatial estate where Lady Gaga slept in Houston.The 'Joanne' megastar spent the week of Super Bowl LI in, courtesy of Airbnb.Villa Encantado is sprawling with signature Renaissance-style across its 9,768-square-foot space.The five-bedroom residence boasts five and a half large bathrooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-inspired pool featuring bluestone terraces, Cyprus wood cabinetry, honed limestone and walnut flooring.When you step inside the master suite, Lady Gaga would have found an onyx and marble-clad bathroom that would have left her Little Monsters drooling.The elaborate bedrooms also featured some huge walk-in closets.But, that was just the beginning. As Gaga made her way across the grounds, she would have seen plush gardens and fountains.The picturesque view could be taken in from the gathering kitchen, complemented with its enormous limestone fireplace and temperature-controlled wine vault.