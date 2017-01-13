ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
Mayor Sylvester Turner has launched an initiative to lure filmmakers and television producers to Houston.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Is H-town the new Tinseltown? Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner hopes so!

Turner on Thursday evening kicked off the Houston Film and Entertainment Summit with the intention of luring more entertainment insiders to produce their projects in Houston.

At the event, Turner pointed out that Houston has a highly skilled entertainment workforce and an army of local talent.

"It shouldn't just be LA, or New York, or San Francisco -- Houston ought to be in that conversation. Unless we are aggressive and showcase and say, 'Hey come and see us!' we miss out."

Debra Martin Chase and Lucy Huang and Oscar winners Antoine Fuqua and Robert Katz and were among the directors, producers and other entertainment executives in attendance.

The summit continues through the weekend with tours of the city and meetings with producers. Turner will talk workforce development and tax incentives with producers.
