ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man starts GoFundMe account to 'protect Betty White from 2016'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Man starts GoFundMe account to 'protect Betty White from 2016.' (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

In a year that has seen its share of celebrity deaths, one man is determined to make sure Betty White stays alive until the New Year.

"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017," the page stated.

After the death of actress Carrie Fisher, Demetrios Hrysikos created the GoFundMe account. So far, the page has raised over $700 as of Tuesday night. In addition, the GoFundMe page has been shared nearly 5,000 times.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

He wrote that if White didn't want his protection services, all of the money donated would go to help the Spartanburg Little Theatre in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Hrysikos' goal is to raise $2,000.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentcelebrity deaths
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
Prosecutors: Paul Wall promoted 'smoke session'
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
Show More
Police: Student killed teacher, child they had together
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Sex offender arrested after photos found of underage girls
Where are the sex offenders?
Prosecutors: Paul Wall promoted 'smoke session'
More News
Top Video
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Where are the sex offenders?
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
More Video