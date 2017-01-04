SUPER BOWL 51

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston is going to be packed with celebrities, athletes and a ton of events come Feb. 5 for the Super Bowl, and if you're looking to get in on some of the fun, we've got a list of parties for the week of NFL's biggest game the year.

- Leigh Steinberg's Super Bowl party at Hughes Manor - 2811 Washington Ave. Time to be announced. This is not a public event. Click here for more information.

- Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30. Tickets are $20 and $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.

- Glazer Palooza Super Bowl LI Kickoff Party on Feb. 1. This is invite only.

- The Big Texas Party on Feb. 2 at Silver Street Studios - 2000 Edwards Street. Tickets are $125 to $750. Click here for more information.

- Pastorini's Super Party on Feb. 2. Click here for more information.

- NFLPA Locker Room is an exclusive event for all former and current players and members of the NFLPA.

- Pro Players Party is Feb. 2-5. There will be several athlete appearances each day. Location and time to be determined.

- Tiger Woods event at the Blue Jack National Course

- NFL Alumni Official Game Day Brunch at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse on Feb. 5. Tickets are $500 each. Click here for more information.


- Playboy Super Bowl Party at The Spire - 1720 Main Street. This is open to the public. Click here for more information.

- The Maxim Party at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Feb. 5. Click here for more information.

- Taste of the NFL at the University of Houston on Feb. 4. Click here for more information.

- Super Bowl Live at Discovery Green. Click here for list of events.

- Leather and Laces at Hughes Manor Feb. 3 and 4 from 9:30pm - 2am. Click here for more information.

- Bruno Mars performance on Feb. 3 at Club Nomadic - 2121 Edwards.

- Taylor Swift performance on Feb. 4 at Club Nomadic - 2121 Edwards.
