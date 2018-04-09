  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles, quarantined from baby son

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more on the Broadway star's health scare.

NEW YORK --
Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with shingles, saying he caught it early and that he had been quarantined from his 8-week-old son.

The Associated Press had reported that he also said on Twitter his ophthalmologist had blurred his eyes and that he was wearing a mask during treatment. But Miranda tweeted Friday that his mask reference and accompanying "Phantom of the Opera" gif were a joke, and his blurred eyes a part of his medical exam. He tweeted, "Sorry. I'm fine. Not wearing a mask."

Miranda said he was staying with parents nearby.

The 38-year-old wrote the music and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash "Hamilton."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlin-manuel mirandahamiltonbroadwayillness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Houston Art Car Parade
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary
Report: Amazon to turn 'Lord of the Rings' into TV series
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
These scammers hope you have a guilty conscience
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday
Show More
Rockets playoff tickets go on sale this morning
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
You can stay in first ever luxury space hotel for a price
Boy battling brain cancer raises $50K for other kids
Facebook will tell you if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
More News