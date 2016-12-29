ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Katy theater to honor Carrie Fisher with "lightsaber vigil"
A similar vigil was held in Austin where hundreds of fans turned out to honor the late actress. (KTRK)

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
The Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park is hosting a vigil Friday in honor of actress and writer Carrie Fisher. Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

The theater will host a "lightsaber vigil" for Fisher on Friday evening. The theater is encouraging fans to show up in costume and bring lightsabers to "brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen." Flashlights and glowsticks are listed as suitable substitutions should a fan not have a lightsaber handy.

The event will take place at the theater at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Members of the local 501st Legion, the charitable cosplay group, will be on hand.

You can find the event here for further information and updates.
