Katy theater to honor Carrie Fisher with "lightsaber vigil"

KATY, TX (KTRK) --The Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park is hosting a vigil Friday in honor of actress and writer Carrie Fisher. Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.
The theater will host a "lightsaber vigil" for Fisher on Friday evening. The theater is encouraging fans to show up in costume and bring lightsabers to "brighten the sky and say thank you to a woman who inspired us on and off the screen." Flashlights and glowsticks are listed as suitable substitutions should a fan not have a lightsaber handy.
The event will take place at the theater at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Members of the local 501st Legion, the charitable cosplay group, will be on hand.
