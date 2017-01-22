ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Parsons buys out theatre for showing of NASA film
Actor and Houstonian Jim Parsons is buying out a showing of the movie "Hidden Figures" about black NASA employees from the 1960's.

He's in the movie and posted on Instagram that he bought out the 2pm showing of the movie at the Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Theater.


Parsons says he was inspired to buy out the showing after hearing from people who have experience discrimination.
