Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Super Bowl in Houston
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Barbara Bush elects to stay in hospital another day, George improving
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Tens of thousands without power as winds gust to 50 mph
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Parsons buys out theatre for showing of NASA film
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1715302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Jim Parson buys out theatre (KTRK)
KTRK
Sunday, January 22, 2017 01:49PM
Actor and Houstonian Jim Parsons is buying out a showing of the movie "Hidden Figures" about black NASA employees from the 1960's.
He's in the movie and posted on Instagram that he bought out the 2pm showing of the movie at the Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Theater.
Parsons says he was inspired to buy out the showing after hearing from people who have experience discrimination.
Related Topics:
entertainment
movie theater
movies
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Premiere of 'A Dog's Purpose' canceled amid treatment issue
Ominous "House of Cards" trailer released
#RocktheDots with Minnie Mouse for National Polka Dot Day
Free Stuff Friday: Astros FanFest, Arbor Day and more!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Barbara Bush elects to stay in hospital another day, George improving
Tens of thousands without power as winds gust to 50 mph
2 killed after car loses control on wet roads
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
NFC championship: Falcons look to rewrite history
11 people killed in Georgia following severe weather
Gregg Popovich on Donald Trump: Can't believe anything he says
Show More
Women march in Houston, Austin for women's rights
New report places Texas terror threat at 'elevated'
VIDEO: Daring water rescue in Arizona
One dead in NE shooting, shooter claims self-defense
Trucker literally loses marbles on freeway
More News
Top Video
Tens of thousands without power as winds gust to 50 mph
11 people killed in Georgia following severe weather
2 killed after car loses control on wet roads
Everything you never knew basil could do
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Super Bowl in Houston
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston