It doesn't take much to spark a social media debate these days, and for actress, singer, and fashion designer Jessica Simpson, all it took was a single photo.A debate over kids and bikinis started when Simpson posted a photo of her daughter in a popular swimsuit.It was this Instagram picture of Simpson's 5-year-old daughter Maxwell that ignited the social media firestorm.Maxi is seen posing with her scooter, sunglasses and helmet - prompting mom to caption it "Safety first."But the big debate here is this - should parents share images of their children wearing bathing suits?Some followers immediately jumped in with criticism that the bikini is too teeny and that Simpson is sexualizing her daughter, adding that she should should be more careful on social media.One person wrote: "Too much too soon. Not cool in a world filled with pervs!"Other followers and fellow parents jumped to her defense, calling it innocent and harmless.What do you think?