Houston native Travis Scott was arrested Saturday night after his concert in Arkansas, Rogers Police Department confirmed.Scott was performing at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion and encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass security protocols, police said.Police said several people were hurt, including an employee from the security company.Scott was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering a minor.During the Rockets playoff run, he helped design shirts for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal series against San Antonio.