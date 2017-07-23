ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Give people that push': Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth gives out 75 scholarships

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth gives out 75 scholarships. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dozens of teenagers now have more money for higher education thanks to Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth.

The rapper partnered with Houston Public Library to give out 75 scholarships during Trae Day 2017.

"Sometimes you gotta give people that push to make them want to do better," he said.

Trae Tha Truth said it's important to have knowledge and helping people to read is the key.

During a celebration at Discovery Green on Saturday, Trae Tha Truth was also honored by Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

