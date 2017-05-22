Houston law student vies for Bachelorette's heart

Tonight on the Bachelorette, you'll meet South Texas College of Law student Rob Howard.30-year-old Howard is originally from Canada, but has made Houston his home after traveling the world including China, Taiwan, Peru, Spain, and the Amazon.While his label on the show is "Law Student," that isn't code for unemployed like some other labels they've used to gloss over those without professions. Some of these have included, "Dog Lover," "Chicken Enthusiast," "Twin," and "Hipster."Howard is a research assistant at the South Texas College of Law for Professor Cherie Taylor, where he aspires to one day earn his Juris Doctorate degree, specializing in international trade & transactional law.A look at his social media shows that his followers have certainly spiked since he was announced as a contestant, but don't worry he isn't selling Fit Tea...yet.