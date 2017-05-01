Hidden Houston: Presidential Faces on Nance Street

On a lot on Nance Street, 43 presidential faces sit side-by-side. The nearly 20-foot carvings have traveled all over the country and been displayed in major parks. If you visit the lot, you'll see another "fab four" carvings.
Click on the video above to get the full story.
The carvings are by artist David Adickes.
Hidden Houston is an exclusive abc13 series uncovering secrets of Houston. Click here to watch more stories.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthidden houstontraveltourismHouston
entertainmenthidden houstontraveltourismHouston