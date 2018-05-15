ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Hamilton' cast performs for audience of one in Houston: George H.W. Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush spent time with the cast of 'Hamilton: An American Musical' Tuesday in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While most people have to vie for tickets to catch a glimpse of the "Hamilton" cast, former President George H.W. Bush got a taste of the Broadway smash hit right in his own office on Tuesday.

The cast performed for the former president before staging its touring show downtown as part of Broadway at the Hobby Center.

Bush welcomed the cast into his Houston office, where he was serenaded with songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical.

The 41st president said on Twitter, in part, that "history never sounded so powerful."

"Hamilton: An American Musical" is playing in Houston now through May 20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgeorge h.w. bushhamiltonmusicaltheatertexas newsbuzzworthygood newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart team up for summer comedy tour
George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019
Author known for 'The Right Stuff' and 'Bonfire of the Vanities' dies
'Dancing with the Stars' down to 3 for athletes finale
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen allegedly kidnapped and assaulted getting off school bus
Police: Distracted wrecker driver to blame for deadly crash
PGA golfer's wife accused of attacking him after he misses cut
Uber driver accused of taking off with customers $8,000
Massive fire erupts at north Harris Co. apartment complex
3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co.
George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019
Shoplifters hit Houston adult novelty store
Show More
FBISD decides to keep Barrington Place Elementary open
$100K Bentley bursts into flames when driver crashes after chase
Harris County property tax protest deadline is today
STILL NO CLUES: 3 men found dead under pickup truck in 2011
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at Houston apartments
More News