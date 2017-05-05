ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share a rare double unveiling ceremony on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More News Videos

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at the ceremony honoring them each with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
On the Hollywood Walk of Fame today: One ceremony for two longtime stars.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have shared their lives for more than 30 years. Now they are sharing the spotlight as their stars were unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard.

In a rare double ceremony, the two stars -- both in the business for more than 50 years -- celebrated their honors together.

"This is much more emotional than I had anticipated it being," said Russell. "It was just fun to be part of the same thing together on this day."

"You know, shared minds, shared hearts. That's what happened today," said Hawn. "It wasn't just a celebration of a career."

The ceremony took on a warm family flair and included their loving daughter, actress Kate Hudson.

"They've managed to have maintained a sense of normalcy and closeness with every one of their children," said Hudson. "Something my mom would say is the only job she refused to fail at!"

"Movies are illusion, but life isn't. And that's what matters," said Hawn. "And we've always gone through our careers that way, our life that way, raised our family that way. And it's who I am."

Hawn is about to hit theaters in "Snatched" playing Amy Schumer's mom, while Russell plays Chris Pratt's dad in "Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2."
EMBED More News Videos

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were surrounded by family in a special double star unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.


At the unveiling, Quentin Tarantino spoke on Russell's behalf, and Reese Witherspoon for Hawn.

"I am literally her biggest fan," said Witherspoon.

A large group of fans cheered on both stars, with the day's loveliest of words coming from Russell to Hawn: "To you, I owe my wonderful life. Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you."
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famehollywood wrapcelebritymoviesguardians of the galaxyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Out and about: Behind the music of 38 Special
What's happening around town today?
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend
Rockets look to take 2-1 lead over Spurs tonight
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Show More
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
San Bernardino victims' families sue social media giants
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
Nearly 400 dead and injured birds found in Galveston
Man claims neighbor stole his land
More News
Top Video
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet
More Video