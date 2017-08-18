HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 8/18 - 8/24:
Friday, August 18
Classic Albums Live presents Creedence Clearwater Revivals Chronicles
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Coffee with a Cop
Bagby Park, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Live Music with Point Blank Society
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m.
The Act You've Known for All These Years: Sgt. Pepper and the Genius of The Beatles
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Understanding Islamophobia
Maryam Islamic Center, Sugar Land
10:00 a.m.
Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Movie Night: Finding Nemo
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, August 19
Incredible India: Unity in Diversity
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Psoriasis Awareness Month - Celebrating 50 Years!
NettBar, Houston
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Movie Night: Thor
La Centerra Central Green
Dusk
Movie at the Dike: Concert, Fireworks & Movie
Rainbow Park, 800 Bay Street North, Texas City
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Hey Mikey's Ice Cream Grand Opening on 6th Street
505 6th Street North, Texas City
10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sickle Cell Houston 3rd Annual Back to School Bash Event Presented by UT Physicians Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center
Main Event Entertainment, Katy
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sugar Land Superstar Finale
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kid's Day at H-E-B Plus in Pearland
2805 Business Center Drive, Pearland
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Kids' Fest
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Discovery Green Flea presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Summer Movie Series: Ghostbusters
Main Street Square, Houston
8:00 p.m.
Back to School Block Party and Backpack Giveaway
Tidwell Park
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Tai Chi
Central Green Park, Katy
8:30 a.m.
Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Ronnie Corb
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 20
Yoga in the Park
Nature Discovery Center
8:30 a.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jeremy Good
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, August 21
Organizing Your Family History
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Solar Eclipse Watch Party
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Lunar + Planetary Institute: Solar Eclipse Viewing
Levy Park
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one, get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 23
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.
Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 24
Burn Boot Camp at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Budget Workshops
Cane Room, Sugar Land City Hall
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Vaccinations
Children's Museum of Houston
Limited to 150 children each Thursday Free Family Night.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Row Concert Series: The Sugar Land Brass Company
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school haircut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Velcro Pygmies
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St., Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Pizza All Weekend!
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, Houston
August 18, 19 and 20
Celebrate the grand opening of MidiCi, The Neapolitan Pizza Company in Upper Kirby/River Oaks. No purchase necessary. Limit one per guest per day. Dine-in only. Additional toppings extra.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff