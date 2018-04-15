Beyonce paid tribute Saturday to historically black colleges and universities and also reunited with Destiny's Child during her headlining performance at Coachella.Beyonce, a Houston native, performed a two-hour set of her hits in Indio, California, where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each year. The superstar was due to perform last year but had to postpone because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi.Her return did not disappoint the audience with a rousing set, including paying tribute to the marching bands, and fraternities and sororities.Former members of Prairie View A&M's Marching Storm band joined the star for her historic performance.Larry Allen, Christopher Sean Torres and Maurice Mosley joined Beyonce on stage, the band posted on Facebook.Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her as they sang their smash "Say My Name," and husband Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration.She even performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the national black anthem.Beyonce is due to return for her second performance as Coachella returns for its second run next weekend.