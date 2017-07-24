A brave Florida man served up a hot dog lunch to some hungry alligators.Michael Womer has no fear, and loves gators so much that he decided to feed one of them from his own mouth.The dangerous stunt was caught on camera at a conservation center in Florida.Michael calls himself "The Gator Crusader."He actually does this a lot. In this case he put a camera on his head.He says he wanted to show what it's like to have an alligator diving at your face as you hold the bait in your mouth.