Fans meet DJ Khaled in Houston at CD signing

DJ Khaled will be in Houston Wednesday evening for a CD signing event. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Major key alert! Hundreds of lucky fans got to meet music royalty DJ Khaled.

The record producer and radio host turned social media superstar hosted a CD signing event at the Best Buy at 10777 North Fwy on June 28.

Fans had the chance to pick up an autographed copy of 'Grateful,' Khaled's tenth studio record that dropped last week.

