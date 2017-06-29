Fans meet DJ Khaled in Houston at CD signing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Major key alert! Hundreds of lucky fans got to meet music royalty DJ Khaled.
The record producer and radio host turned social media superstar hosted a CD signing event at the Best Buy at 10777 North Fwy on June 28.
.@djkhaled is feeling the FAN LUV in #HTown! More than 100 people lined up outside @BestBuy to see him today. https://t.co/6tqeXd2qMk LION! pic.twitter.com/CI2p5KUuce— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 28, 2017
Fans had the chance to pick up an autographed copy of 'Grateful,' Khaled's tenth studio record that dropped last week.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff