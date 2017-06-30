ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland will be making a big change to an iconic scene in its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride. (Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland will be making a big change to an iconic scene in its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride.

A scene that depicts women on the auction block is being replaced when the ride closes for routine maintenance next year at Disneyland Park in Anaheim as well as the Magic Kingdom Park in Florida.

Disneyland will instead install a scene that shows townspeople lined up to surrender their valuables to the pirates, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The tall redheaded woman from the auction block will remain in the new scene, but now as a rifle-toting pirate.

The Disney Parks Blog also noted changes to the "Pirates" ride at Disneyland Paris.

The infamous Captain Barbossa from the blockbuster films will appear in the attraction for the first time, joining a skeletal crew in a scene unique to Disneyland Paris. In addition, ghostly visages of Davy Jones and Blackbeard will warn that "dead men do tell tales!"

Also, the Paris location will see some changes to the Blue Lagoon Restaurant, which will reopen as Captain Jack's. According to the blog, the interior theme of the restaurant has been changed and the establishment has been staffed with a fun-loving band of pirates

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneydisneylandamusement parkamusement ridepirates of the caribbeanu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SoCal man visits Disneyland 2,000 days in a row
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
Disney gives sneak peek of giant AT-AT Walkers at Star Wars Land
Star Wars land to open at Disney parks in 2019
Get a sneak peek at Disneyland's 'Star Wars'-themed land
1st glimpse at future of Disneyland after 'Star Wars' land opens
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
R2-D2 from Star Wars auctioned for nearly $3M in LA
SPONSORED: Summer Of Fun
The Village People and more FREE Stuff for your Friday
Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout
Small plane crashes on California freeway
Sketch shows woman found dead in Bayland Park
At least 1 man stabbed outside midtown McDonald's
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
4 wanted in case of missing girl near Dallas
Theft ring suspects had home full of merchandise
Show More
Nearly 2 tons of weed disguised as lettuce seized
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County
City spent $1M, but has little to show for recycling proposal
Mom of suspect: 'Whatever he's done is totally wrong'
More News
Top Video
Top 10 restaurants in Galveston
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
What you need to know about fireworks laws
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More Video