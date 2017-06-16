ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Coroner: Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, 'other factors'

Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.

Los Angeles coroner's officials said in a news release late Friday that Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. The release states that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death, but that investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about whether a full autopsy report and toxicology results were available.

Fisher suffered a medical emergency on an international flight on Dec. 23. Her mother, longtime movie star Debbie Reynolds, died the following day.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warscelebrity deathsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Gene Simmons seeks to trademark 'rock on' gesture
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
129 FREE things for the week ahead
Adam West honored with Bat-signal display
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bodycams capture daring rescue from Texas City Dike
2 dead in 2 separate shootings on NE side
Report: 7 missing from Navy ship after collision
Boss publicly shames teen who admitted stealing
Local health org retracts claim of 6 Zika cases
Police chase ends with innocent woman sent to hospital
How will Trump's policy on Cuba affect travelers?
Show More
The Woodlands HS injured player moved to Conroe facility
Texas' first LGBT pride crosswalk coming to Montrose
Box of patient information found on street in Houston
President Trump announces new US-Cuba policy
Father goes missing in a river trying to save daughter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
More Photos