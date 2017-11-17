Be thankful for all of these FREE things in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 11/17 - 11/23:
Friday, November 17
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live Music: Summer Ashley
LaCenterra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
7:00 p.m.
Holiday Market at Riverstone
The Club at Riverstone, Sugar Land
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Please bring one canned food item.
The 'Voices' of the Houston Area
Sugar Land Town Square
6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Fall Classics Movie Series: Back to the Future
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Junior League Holiday Market
1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Movie in the Park: Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Market Square Park
7:00 p.m.
Friday Family Movie Night: Disney's A Christmas Carol
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Movies at Miller: Elf
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.
Student Performances in the Park: Longfellow Elementary
Hermann Park Lake Plaza
10:30 a.m.
World Corporate Games Grand Parade
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Tyke Hike: Thanksgiving
Baytown Nature Center
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Sean Richards
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, November 18
2nd Annual Winter Market
Texas Spray Tan, Spa & Boutique, Jersey Village
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Mistletoe Market
Bagby Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Harvest the Block
4101 Almeda Rd., Houston
12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Art of Living Well with Chris Shepherd
5403 Golden Manor Drive, Fulshear
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Fresh Arts presents Winter Holiday Art Market
2101 Winter Street, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Holy Ghost and School Bazaar
Holy Ghost Parish, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Thanksgiving Market
9601 W. Fairmount Parkway, La Porte
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Holidays in the Plaza featuring Freedom Center Church
Sugar Land Town Square
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Holidays in the Plaza featuring Heart & Soul Show Choir
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Bel Inizio's Kid's Fall Festival
15300 University Blvd., Sugar Land
7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Willow Waterhole Bird Survey
5310 South Willow Drive, Houston
8:00 a.m.
Friendswood Art in the Park
1100 Friendswood Dr., Friendswood
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Winter Kids Festival
Kingwood
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Jingle & Mingle at The Square
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Community Garden Bird Feeder Craft
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Student Performances in the Park: Chara Dance Academy
Hermann Park Lake Plaza
10:00 a.m.
Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.
Winter Flea by Night presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Frostival
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Art in the Park
Evelyn's Park Conservancy
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Free Train Rides
Zube Park Track
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Farmers Market at Imperial Sugar Land
198 Kempner Street, Sugar Land
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, November 19
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Mistletoe Market
Bagby Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Fresh Arts presents Winter Holiday Art Market
2101 Winter Street, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Wilderness Survival Course
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Junior League Holiday Market
1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Friendswood Art in the Park
1100 Friendswood Dr., Friendswood
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Texans on the Big Screen
The Square at Memorial City
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The HillBenders present The Who's TOMMY: A Bluegrass Opry
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.
Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.
Bayou Bend Family Day at Emancipation Park "We the People: Our National Thanksgiving"
Emancipation Park
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Pecan Harvest Festival
Historic Downtown Richmond
12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Houston Dynamo JR Academy
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring James Kelly
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, November 20
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 21
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Walking Book Club
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.
Tai Chi
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
9:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 22
Freebies for first 100 customers at new Houston Chipotle
11150 Northwest Freeway, Houston
10:45 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Kidtastic on The Square: Gymboree
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, November 23
The Art of Sophia Vari
2201 Westheimer Road, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Remington College Webster Campus Complimentary Haircuts to Veterans
20985 Gulf Fwy., Webster
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Hello, Trees! A Walking Serenade
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Runs through February 25.
68th Annual HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade
Downtown Houston
9:00 a.m.
Arcade by Color Condition
Discovery Green Avenida Houston
Rock the Row Concert Series: The Blue Grooves
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Pastry
Join the MyPanera rewards program and get a free pastry just for joining.
