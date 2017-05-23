Here's what you may not have known about the singer:
-Normani doesn't like tomatoes, but she likes things made with tomatoes, like spaghetti sauce and tomato soup.
-She loves Chris Brown! Normani once caught a towel he tossed out into the crowd. She also managed to get him to sign it.
-Normani has been a favorite on Dancing with the Stars. She has been described as one of the best female contestants to appear on the show.
