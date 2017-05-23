ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 things you didn't know about Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei

EMBED </>More Videos

5 things to know about Normani Kordei (KTRK)

Normani Kordei, 20, has been a singer in the popular girl group Fifth Harmony.

Here's what you may not have known about the singer:

-Normani doesn't like tomatoes, but she likes things made with tomatoes, like spaghetti sauce and tomato soup.
-She loves Chris Brown! Normani once caught a towel he tossed out into the crowd. She also managed to get him to sign it.
-Normani has been a favorite on Dancing with the Stars. She has been described as one of the best female contestants to appear on the show.

Watch our video to know more about Normani Kodei.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsdanceu.s. & worldgymnasticsnewssinging
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Former 'DWTS' champ predicts tonight's winner
This season's best dances from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Victim shot to death on side of road near Alvin
PHOTOS: 8 arrested for illegal gambling in Harris Co.
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
Manchester police name bomber, hunt for accomplices
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
Severe weather possible this evening
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
Show More
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
2 dogs dropped from top of parking garage, killing 1
Man with cerebral palsy mocked, punched
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
More News
Top Video
Pool safety tips to keep your family safe
Former 'DWTS' champ predicts tonight's winner
Personalize your diet to kick-start summer weight loss
2 dogs dropped from top of parking garage, killing 1
More Video