2017 Golden Globe winners and nominees

The brightest stars in film and television won big at 74th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. See the full list of winners below.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

WINNER: La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester By The Sea
Hell or High Water

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

WINNER: Ryan Gosling in La La Land
Colin Farrell in The Lobster
Hugh Grant in Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill in War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Viola Davis in Fences
Naomie Harris in Moonlight
Nicole Kidman in Lion
Octavia Spencer in Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Song

WINNER: "City of Stars," from La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" from Trolls
"Faith," from Sing
"Gold," from Gold
"How Far I'll Go," from Moana

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

WINNER: La La Land
Hidden Figures
Lion
Arrival
Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Nocturnal Animals
Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg in Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali in Moonlight
Dev Patel in Lion

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street
La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Casey Affleck in Manchester By the Sea
Joel Edgerton in Loving
Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington in Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Amy Adams in Arrival
Jessica Chastain in Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Annette Bening in 20th Century Women
Lily Collins in Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone in La La Land
Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Divines from France
Elle from France
Neruda from Chile
The Salesman from Iran/France
Toni Erdmann from Germany

Best Director - Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle for La La Land
Tom Ford for Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins for Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea

TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Olivia Colman in The Night Manager
Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz in This Is Us
Mandy Moore in This Is Us
Thandie Newton in Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager
Sterling K. Brown in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Lithgow in The Crown
Christian Slater in Mr. Robot
John Travolta in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Sarah Paulson in People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling in London Spy
Kerry Washington in Confirmation
Felicity Huffman in American Crime
Riley Keough in The Girlfriend Experience

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

WINNER: Atlanta
black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross in black-ish
Rachel Bloom in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker in Divorce
Issa Rae in Insecure
Gina Rodriguez in Jane the Virgin

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton in Goliath
Rami Malek in Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys in The Americans
Liev Schreiber in Ray Donovan

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe in Outlander
Claire Foy in The Crown
Keri Russell in The Americans
Winona Ryder in Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

Anthony Anderson in black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal in Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Nick Nolte in Graves
Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed in The Night Of
Bryan Cranston in All the Way
Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager
John Turturro in The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
