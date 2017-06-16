Here's what's free for the week of 6/16 - 6/22:2401 Fountain View Drive, Houston9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.JAM Park 3705 Lyons5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Green Street8:00 p.m.Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.Hunters Glen Park4:00 p.m.Helen Hall LibraryFor children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.City Centre10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.HPL Express Discovery Green1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor TheatreTicketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.8:30 p.m.9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Memorial City MallFace painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, HoustonArrive 15-30 minutes before sunsetDiscovery GreenCheck out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Five Points Town Plaza8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Downtown Aquarium, HoustonFree Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Southdown Park, Pearland7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Presented by Walmart and the American Diabetes AssociationParticipating area Walmarts10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Veg Fest, Stafford Center11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.HCC Performing Arts Center, Houston9:00 a.m.3603 Bonnie Bend Lane, Katy11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.NRG Center9:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.Texas City High School3:00 p.m.Missouri City Community Center10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Hunters Glen Park4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Texas Parkway at Court Road7:00 p.m.Hunters Glen ParkImmediately following the parade.7:30 p.m.Five Points Town Plaza4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.First United Methodist Church Fairmont Parkway and Underwood9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.The Club at New TerritoryAvailable to residents and nonresidents.DuskStafford Centre10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Main Street Square8:00 p.m.HPL Express Discovery Green1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.Miller Outdoor TheatreTicketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.8:30 p.m.1000 Basspro Dr., Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.Waterway Square, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music, dancing and fun for the whole family.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Memorial Hermann Pavilion7:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery GreenGirlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Discovery GreenChildren learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Jones Lawn, Discovery Green2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonFree with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.1000 Basspro Dr., Houston10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.37th Street and Seawall Blvd., GalvestonDuskKemah BoardwalkFree salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Historic Market Square Park8:00 a.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Mercer Botanic Gardens10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor TheatreTicketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.7:00 p.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Helen Hall Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.New Territory Club House, Sugar Land6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Deer Park Public LibraryContact the library for hours.Montgomery County Memorial Library System South Regional LibraryThis program is designed for participants 18 and older.5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.HPL Express Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 1 to 3.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.410 Bagby St., HoustonBuy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Levy Park11:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.EaDo Dog Park, Houston7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 - 5:30 p.m.Nature Discovery Center4:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deerk Park Public Library10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.1201 Fannin St., Houston6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 3 to 5.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m.Deer Park Public Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonEvent is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Helen Hall Library, League City6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Central Park, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak treesLearn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St, Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St, Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.Participating TCBY locations are offering a free treat for dad on Father's day.Treat dad to a free sandwich when you purchase a sub, side and a drink at Firehouse Subs. Must print out coupon to get the deal.Dads who eat at Fogo de Chao on Father's Day will receive a comp. meal for their next visit.Buy 10 wings for Dad, Get 10 Boneless Wings FreeParticipating Hooters LocationsUpload a photo of dad to the Bertucci's Father Gallery and get a coupon for a free pizza.At participating PDQ locations, dad receive one free combo meal with the purchase of any meal, including kids' meals, all day long.Download the coupon for a free 33.8 ounce bottle of any variety. The coupon is good until July 2.