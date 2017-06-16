HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 6/16 - 6/22:
Friday, June 16
The Epilepsy Foundation Art Therapy Program
2401 Fountain View Drive, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series
JAM Park 3705 Lyons
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Friday Flicks on the Lawn: Spider Man
Green Street
8:00 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Family Funday in the Park
Hunters Glen Park
4:00 p.m.
Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
New Rec Center Open House & Movie Series
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Parachute Play Time
City Centre
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Craft Time
HPL Express Discovery Green
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Heart By Heart
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Ken Gaines
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Pete's Dragon
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: Satisfaction
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Concerts in the Park
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Free Health Screenings in Houston
Presented by Walmart and the American Diabetes Association
Participating area Walmarts
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Yoga for Beginners
Veg Fest, Stafford Center
11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
Beauty of the Beast Women's Conference
HCC Performing Arts Center, Houston
9:00 a.m.
Meritage Homes Grand Opening of Monterey at Westlake Neighborhood in Katy
3603 Bonnie Bend Lane, Katy
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
MoneyLIVE: Teen Financial Event
NRG Center
9:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.
Juneteenth Parade, Festivities & The Charles Brown Celebration
Texas City High School
3:00 p.m.
Community Art Exhibit "It Takes a Village"
Missouri City Community Center
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Festival Under the Stars
Hunters Glen Park
4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
One Mile of Smiles Parade
Texas Parkway at Court Road
7:00 p.m.
Battle of the Bands
Hunters Glen Park
Immediately following the parade.
7:30 p.m.
Sunset Sip & Stroll
Five Points Town Plaza
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Summertime Market
First United Methodist Church Fairmont Parkway and Underwood
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sugar Land Superstar
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Float & Flick: SpongeBob: Sponge Out of Water
The Club at New Territory
Available to residents and nonresidents.
Dusk
5th Annual Vegan Festival
Stafford Centre
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Yoga on the Square
The Square at Memorial City
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Sgt. Pepper's at 50
Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Discovery Green Flea presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Summer Movie Series: ET
Main Street Square
8:00 p.m.
Texas Snakes and More
HPL Express Discovery Green
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
H-Town Get Down
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.
Family Fishing Event at Bass Pro Shops
1000 Basspro Dr., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The Waterway Nights Live Music: JB Barnett
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie Night: Moana
Memorial Hermann Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Sundays in the Park
Jones Lawn, Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Family Fishing Event at Bass Pro Shops
1000 Basspro Dr., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring Drew Essen
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, June 19
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Basic Genealogy
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Gulf Coast Juneteenth
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
7:00 p.m.
Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
Yoga for Beginners
New Territory Club House, Sugar Land
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Squishy Circuits
Moore Memorial Public Library
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Craftastic
Montgomery County Memorial Library System South Regional Library
This program is designed for participants 18 and older.
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
BCO & HTXO Present: Houston Outdoor LIVE Summertime Dogs
EaDo Dog Park, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Classic Movies: Dirty Dancing
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Kids Special Event: Express Theatre's Sindbad the Sailor
Deerk Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Party on the Plaza: Brownout w/ VODI
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 22
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Classic Movies: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of The Lost Ark
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: L.A. Roxx
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Rosie Flores / Sparky Parker Alt Country Royalty
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Treat for Dad
Participating TCBY locations are offering a free treat for dad on Father's day.
Free Medium Sub with Purchase
Treat dad to a free sandwich when you purchase a sub, side and a drink at Firehouse Subs. Must print out coupon to get the deal.
Buy One Meal Get Your Next Free
Dads who eat at Fogo de Chao on Father's Day will receive a comp. meal for their next visit.
Free Wings
Buy 10 wings for Dad, Get 10 Boneless Wings Free
Participating Hooters Locations
Free Small Pizza with Purchase of One Entrée
Upload a photo of dad to the Bertucci's Father Gallery and get a coupon for a free pizza.
Dads Eat Free
At participating PDQ locations, dad receive one free combo meal with the purchase of any meal, including kids' meals, all day long.
Free Friday Kroger Download: Free Ocean Spray Mocktails
Download the coupon for a free 33.8 ounce bottle of any variety. The coupon is good until July 2.
