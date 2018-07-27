EMT rushes to save 2 people ejected in crash near Ellington Field

Two people are in critical condition after a crash near Ellington Field in southeast Houston.Police say the crash occurred Friday afternoon when two pickup trucks collided in the 12400 block of Old Galveston Road near Brantly.Investigators say the patients who were taken away from the crash scene are expected to be okay, but are in critical condition.Video from SkyEye13 shows a black and white pickup truck with severe damage to the front of both vehicles.Christopher Nance, an EMT who was just passing by the crash scene near Ellington Field, was one of the first to stop and help.He credits his work with the Texas National Guard for preparing him with the instincts and the knowledge he needed to keep one of the crash victims alive."So I heard the crash and I looked over and saw two people laying on the ground, and then there was a panic," Nance said. "So I came over with my EMT and safety training and began directing people, because no one knew what to do."Nance said he checked the victims' vital signs, bypassing a female victim who was doing much better than the male victim at the scene.He even helped put the neck brace on the male victim, who was taken by ambulance along with the woman to an area hospital.Police are still trying to piece together how the crash occurred. We'll bring you updates as they are received.