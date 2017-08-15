WATCH LIVE: HISD explains TEA accountability ratings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its annual accountability ratings of school districts and individual campuses Tuesday morning.
HISD leaders are talking about the results and TEA's warning of a possible takeover of 10 schools.
The district was warned that if any failed again, a state manager would be hired to oversee the entire district.
Eyewitness News Reporter Elissa Rivas is attending this morning's news conference and will have an update on what this means for your child's school.
For the entire 2017 state accountability ratings and distinction designations, visit the TEA website.
