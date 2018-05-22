EDUCATION

Valedictorian forced to remove references to God from speech

EMBED </>More Videos

Valedictorian told to remove reference to God from commencement speech (KTRK)

SCIOTA, Illinois (KTRK) --
Graduation was supposed to be one of the best moments in life for Sam Blackledge, but the valedictorian of West Prairie High School in Sciota, Illinois, says the experience was one of the worst.

Blackledge says he is considering taking legal action against the high school after he was told to remove parts of his speech that referenced his Christian faith.

Minutes before he was set to deliver the speech, Blackledge said the principal asked him to remove the parts of his speech that specifically mentioned God.

"There's always people out there that will go against what I have to say, and nobody always agrees, but I believe this is the truth. It's impacted my life, and I wanted to share the hope of Christ with others," Blackledge said.

The school has not responded publicly, but Blackledge says he has a meeting with the superintendent tomorrow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldhigh schoolfreedom of speechIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
East End Education Symposium announces scholarship winners
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Pilgrim Lutheran School of Meyerland
HISD pays up after student's phone stolen at school
Parents warned ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 release
More Education
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible courthouse ATM crime ring
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
Show More
Voting today? Get a free ride to the polls
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
Patricia Heaton looks to the future after 'The Middle'
More News